Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 3,117 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,966 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,824,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,352,000 after purchasing an additional 834,200 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,417,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 509,541 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Banco Santander by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,430,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 357,460 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,637,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 321,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $1,261,000. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Banco Santander Price Performance

SAN stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 15.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

About Banco Santander

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.