Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Holdings Lifted by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $35,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

