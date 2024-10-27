Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $766,000 Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Trade Desk by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 18,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.6% in the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 26.4% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $119.47 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $121.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.08 and a 200-day moving average of $98.33. The company has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of 298.68, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTD. Benchmark raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.97.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,846.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,846.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,887,713. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,121,565. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

