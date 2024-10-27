Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 772.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,388 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.20% of Henry Schein worth $18,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 13.9% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 119,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,026.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Baird R W raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

