Analysts Set Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target at $171.76

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.29.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carvana from $125.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.

CVNA opened at $202.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.83 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.97 and a 200 day moving average of $133.19. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $203.72.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $730,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,199.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $730,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,609 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,199.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.81, for a total value of $9,660,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,715,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,014,001.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,955,891 shares of company stock valued at $489,299,685 in the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 110.0% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 450.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

