Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 248 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $156.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $252.52 billion, a PE ratio of 229.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.06 and its 200-day moving average is $156.21.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

