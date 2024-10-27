Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Raises Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 54.5% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Workday by 16.3% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Workday by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 414,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,261,000 after purchasing an additional 116,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Workday by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $237.71 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.09 and its 200 day moving average is $237.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,381,200. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,381,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total transaction of $738,934.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,795 shares in the company, valued at $20,228,745.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,575 shares of company stock worth $91,506,897. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Workday from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.04.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

