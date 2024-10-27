Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd cut its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth $914,080,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,652,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,033,000 after buying an additional 32,427 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Centene by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,491,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,117,000 after acquiring an additional 25,595 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Centene by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,216,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,460 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Centene by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,113,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 636,683 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

Centene Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $64.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.31. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $59.77 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.23. Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $42.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.91 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.