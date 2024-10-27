Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.4% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Corteva by 77.2% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.84.

CTVA opened at $60.35 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $61.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.17. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

