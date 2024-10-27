Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 82.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 305.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE MAA opened at $153.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.34 and a 200 day moving average of $145.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $167.39.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

