RTX (NYSE:RTX) Shares Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $126.25 and last traded at $125.39. Approximately 358,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,731,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

RTX Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $166.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.35.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,856 shares of company stock worth $17,131,253. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 24,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 2.0% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ariston Services Group bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 34,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

