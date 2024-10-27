Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 50 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $2,792,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 43.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 337.6% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,219,000 after buying an additional 12,740 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $236.11 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.25 and a fifty-two week high of $240.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.48 and its 200-day moving average is $214.26.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HLT. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,933. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,384,375.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,382,423.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,933. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

