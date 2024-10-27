Country Club Bank Purchases Shares of 804 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Country Club Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $293,699,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GEV. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:GEV opened at $293.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.14 and a 200-day moving average of $190.27. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $298.81.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

