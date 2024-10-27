IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 258 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 63.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $252.81 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.55 and a 1-year high of $258.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total transaction of $731,103.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,095.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.71.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

