JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 4.4% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $222.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $638.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $225.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

