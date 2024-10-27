Greystone Financial Group LLC Acquires 975 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.2% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

JPM stock opened at $222.31 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $225.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.45. The firm has a market cap of $638.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

