CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 125 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 395.1% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,622,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,519 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $227,218,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,726,042,000 after acquiring an additional 643,011 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,445.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 395,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,404,000 after acquiring an additional 369,581 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,235,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,968,000 after purchasing an additional 186,306 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PWR opened at $308.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $317.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.79%.

In other Quanta Services news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.07.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

