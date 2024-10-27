Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,729 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.78.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SPG stock opened at $170.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.05 and a 1 year high of $177.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allan B. Hubbard bought 370 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,557.30. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

