Element Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 141.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 79.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,914,000 after acquiring an additional 380,399 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 64.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,392,000 after purchasing an additional 379,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 135,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $119.49 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.47. The stock has a market cap of $471.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.