Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Reduces Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lowered its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter worth $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Barclays lowered shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $162.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $99.61 and a 12-month high of $184.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.17.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Garmin news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $499,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,359.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,081,348.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,174 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

