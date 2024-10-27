Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,151 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 294.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Qualys by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QLYS. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Qualys from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.23.

Qualys Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $121.12 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.32 and a 12-month high of $206.35. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.42 and a 200 day moving average of $138.39.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $876,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,493,851.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $82,500.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,222.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $876,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,493,851.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,535 shares of company stock worth $1,442,641 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

