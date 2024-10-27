Country Club Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Country Club Bank trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.4% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 27,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 68,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $511,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $161.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $89.08 and a twelve month high of $167.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.87. The firm has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on COF. Citigroup began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

