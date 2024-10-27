Country Club Bank Acquires 325 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Country Club Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 57.8% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Chubb by 10.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 43,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 6.3% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 37,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,641,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth $13,074,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CB opened at $287.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.15 and a 200 day moving average of $269.47. The company has a market capitalization of $116.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $207.46 and a one year high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $282.37.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

