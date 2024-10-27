Country Club Bank Has $1.70 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Country Club Bank lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 289,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 14,332 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,999,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $38.90.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

