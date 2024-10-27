Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Director Acquires $43,270.00 in Stock

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) Director Susan T. Flanagan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.54 per share, with a total value of $43,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,905. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $88.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $91.57.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinnacle West Capital

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle West Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $898,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $1,102,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $4,064,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 148.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,080,000 after purchasing an additional 30,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.