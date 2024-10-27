T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $232.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TMUS. Barclays boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.17.

TMUS stock opened at $226.36 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $138.42 and a twelve month high of $234.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.23.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $9,249,223.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,222.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,261 shares of company stock worth $69,411,130. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.2% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 6,686 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.4% in the third quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 84,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

