Dakota Wealth Management Has $2.54 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 11.0% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 718,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 222,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $10,897,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,703,339. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $10,897,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,703,339. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,382. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 570,000 shares of company stock worth $37,209,000 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

APH opened at $69.41 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $71.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

