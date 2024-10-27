Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Knife River were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Knife River by 12.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,064,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,785,000 after acquiring an additional 224,373 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knife River by 5.3% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 761,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,377,000 after purchasing an additional 38,152 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Knife River by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 384,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,949,000 after purchasing an additional 104,720 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 321,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,538,000 after purchasing an additional 70,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Knife River by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after purchasing an additional 46,187 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Knife River from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.60.

KNF opened at $93.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.06 and its 200-day moving average is $78.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. Knife River Co. has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $95.85.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $806.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

