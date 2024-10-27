American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.43.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,630,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,181,000 after acquiring an additional 405,114 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,586,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,303,000 after purchasing an additional 776,965 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,543,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,191,000 after purchasing an additional 341,846 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,378,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,433,000 after buying an additional 35,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 542.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,541,000 after buying an additional 1,927,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $98.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.88. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $105.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.02%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

