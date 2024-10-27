Brighton Jones LLC Has $228,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 393.5% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Dbs Bank began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.97.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $57.75.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,160.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

