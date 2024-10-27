Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $14.88 Million Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,103 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.08% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $14,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 17,134.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,840,000 after purchasing an additional 43,179 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 331.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $174.83 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $219.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.77 and a 200-day moving average of $166.82.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,674.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

