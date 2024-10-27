Brighton Jones LLC Has $312,000 Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average of $46.19. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $27,028,923.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 694,548 shares in the company, valued at $37,040,244.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,307.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $27,028,923.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,548 shares in the company, valued at $37,040,244.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 531,228 shares of company stock valued at $28,267,714. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

