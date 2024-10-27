Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 18,524 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.5% during the first quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $114,666,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $573.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $551.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.72. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.40 and a 52-week high of $602.95. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.49, for a total transaction of $75,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,254,449.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.48, for a total value of $214,849.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,057.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 150 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.49, for a total value of $75,073.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,254,449.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,817 shares of company stock worth $132,547,715 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.63.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

