1,361 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,798,000 after acquiring an additional 222,884 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,750,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,419,000 after purchasing an additional 679,280 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,672,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,469,000 after buying an additional 96,553 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,178,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,978,000 after buying an additional 22,545 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,076,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,741,000 after buying an additional 244,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of BAH opened at $181.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.47. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $114.69 and a one year high of $189.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,207.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

