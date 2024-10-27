Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

