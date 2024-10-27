IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter worth approximately $3,839,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 582,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,136,000 after purchasing an additional 277,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 133.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 49,739 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at $6,419,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ during the second quarter worth about $6,601,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.92.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,132.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

