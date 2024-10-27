Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 1,381 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $130.20 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.80 and a fifty-two week high of $132.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.81.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 260.20%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

