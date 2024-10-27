International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $92.49 Million in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,490,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 8,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Align Technology from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.38.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $219.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.02. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $335.40.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $977.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $235.33 per share, with a total value of $1,529,645.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,366.51. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

