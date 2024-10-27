IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EME stock opened at $428.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $411.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.61. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.96 and a 1-year high of $456.16.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EME. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

