IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance
Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $451.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $484.62 and a 200 day moving average of $489.53. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.13.
IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.
