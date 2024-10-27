Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 78,312 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1,167.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $19,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $781,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,237,551.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $781,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,237,551.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,479 shares of company stock valued at $15,434,526 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRV opened at $250.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.89 and a twelve month high of $269.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.90.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

