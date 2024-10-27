IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 976 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Roblox were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,322,000 after buying an additional 4,818,022 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Roblox by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,142,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,395,000 after acquiring an additional 535,414 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 12.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,338,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,591 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 26.9% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,044 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roblox from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

Roblox Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE RBLX opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.60. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $48.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $1,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,543,253.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $1,164,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,543,253.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $687,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 342,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,867,288.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 779,341 shares of company stock valued at $33,831,012 over the last 90 days. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

