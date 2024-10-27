Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,381 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.59 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.11 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.40.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

