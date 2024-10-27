Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $39,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 51,250.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,575,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762,735 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 33,540.9% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $509,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,459 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $513,016,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $301,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.00.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $398.91 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $421.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a market cap of $396.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

