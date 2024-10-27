Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Purchases New Position in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 240.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Aegon by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 83.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Aegon Trading Down 1.4 %

Aegon stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. Aegon Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26.

Aegon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1723 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

