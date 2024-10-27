IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,874,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,795,000 after purchasing an additional 383,560 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,717,000 after acquiring an additional 892,494 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,787,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,734,000 after acquiring an additional 165,136 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,399,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,249,000 after acquiring an additional 109,406 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,682,000 after purchasing an additional 364,665 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.11.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,053.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OMC opened at $100.52 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.91 and a 200 day moving average of $95.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

