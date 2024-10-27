Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.3% of Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $101,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $8,896,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 404.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,699,000 after acquiring an additional 50,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,345,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,013.41.

LLY opened at $892.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $919.74 and its 200-day moving average is $862.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $547.61 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

