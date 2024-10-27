IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 9,488 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,488 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.46.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $126.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.77 and its 200 day moving average is $117.87. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $92.58 and a 12-month high of $131.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.