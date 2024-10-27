IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,036 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Ball during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Ball by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BALL opened at $64.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.14. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $45.49 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ball from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

