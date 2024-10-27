Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Reduces Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,595,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 17,908 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,396,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HMC opened at $30.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.38. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

